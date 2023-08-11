FTR Are Still Optimistic About CMFTR vs. The Elite

In an interview with DAZN (via Fightful), Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler said they still think a trios match with CMFTR vs. The Elite will happen down the line. CMFTR is, of course, their tag team with CM Punk. Punk and The Elite have issues with each other dating back to at least last year’s All Out, although that hasn’t yet made the jump to television yet.

Dax said: “If the cards fall into place and the story the is right and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it.”

Cash added: “It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here all agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get to there. You never really know, and I don’t want to say yes, but I hope so.”