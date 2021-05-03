FTR Say They Owe Wrestling, Want to Leave It Better Than They Found It

FTR feel like they owe a debt to wrestling for saving them, and their goal is to leave it better than it was when they came to it. The AEW tag team spoke with Metro to promote this week’s Dynamite, which will feature them as part of the Blood & Guts match between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. You can see a couple of highlights from the interview below:

Cash Wheeler on wrestling saving him: “I feel like we owe wrestling so much. We had nothing growing up. I can tell you now that if it wasn’t for wrestling – I come from a family of addicts and I would have went that path. It was the easiest path and the one that I knew other than wrestling. If I didn’t have something to hold onto and grasp at to lead me in a different direction I would be… not good. I know that for a fact, because one of my best friends is not here with us anymore because of something like that. I was going in that same direction. Without wrestling, who knows? I wanna leave it better than I found it because I owe it everything.”

Dax Harwood on wanting to give back to the industry: “We left [WWE] together because of our legacy and we started in AEW because of our legacy, and that’s a very important thing to us. But our job is also to make sure that when we’re done and we hang it up, everybody that we worked with is better than we were before. This might get me a little heat, but Cash can tell ya I don’t give a damn about heat. We’re not gonna be the guys at 45, 50 years old and 50 plus who think that we need to go out there and still have 30-minute matches and beat everybody. That’s not us. We want to give back.”