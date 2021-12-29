FTR On Wanting To Wrestle In the Owen Hart Cup, Goals They Want To Achieve In 2022

In a recent interview on Elite POV, FTR discussed their goals for 2022, wanting to be in the Owen Hart Cup, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Cash Wheeler on FTR’s goals for 2022: “Obviously, we want to be two-time AEW Tag Team Champions because we love making history, we love being champions, and we love being the best. What better way to do that than winning those again? Obviously want to do the New Japan stuff if we ever get a chance to do that. I know we were joking about it, but I really don’t know how much longer we feel like we want to do this. We’re having a lot of fun right now, so we’re not gonna put any sort of time frame on it. But when we’ve checked off enough things and feel satisfied we could call it a day, we’ll call it a day, but we still have quite a bit we want to accomplish before that happens.”

Dax Harwood: “AEW is home to the best tag teams in the world. Ultimately, being two-time AEW Tag Team Champions and being the first-ever two-time champions in AEW period, that’s one of our ultimate goals. There are a few more things we want to do, but I think when it’s all said and done, 2022 and beyond, we just want to help continue to build AEW as the best professional wrestling brand on the planet and show people “professional wrestling” is not a dirty word. We want to continue to build the sport, the genre of professional wrestling and leave it better than we found it.

Cash Wheeler on wanting to wrestle in the Owen Hart Cup: “Hopefully. Obviously, they’re playing everything close to the chest, so we have no idea. But I would love to be in the Owen in some way, shape, or form. Singles, tag, handicap, just let us in. I’ll go in a mask, I don’t care.”

Dax Hardwood on Tony Khan embracing pro wrestling: “It’s cool to have the Owen thing and we’re huge Owen Hart fans and huge Hart family fans. It doesn’t matter how much praise gets put on him, no one will understand how important and how much love Tony Khan has for professional wrestling. We’re just lucky as wrestlers and should be lucky as fans to have him. I know as an employee, I’m lucky to have him because he cares about us.”

