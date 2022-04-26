FTR Reacts To Rumors That WWE Is Interested In Bringing Them Back

On the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) discussed the rumors that WWE is interested in having them return to the company. Highlights are below (h/t WrestlingInc).

Dax on how much they know about WWE possibly being interested in them: “I think we know about as much as everyone else does. We left that place because they didn’t put a focus on tag team wrestling and we knew there was a ceiling to where we could go in the company. We wanted to do more, we wanted to be known as the greatest tag team of all time and we had to leave there to do that. We knew that and that’s why we were so persistent on them giving us our releases.”

“Now, I see on the screenshot of all the different news outlets saying they want to resign us. And that’s flattering, that’s cool, we’ve got some more time left but I told Tony that there’s no way that we would ever talk contracts with anybody while we were working for him. We have way too much respect for him and our word means something.”

Dax on being unsure if WWE wants them or if they just don’t want AEW to have them: “Then I started thinking they want us or do they want AEW to not have us? It’s cool for Cody to do what he has done but there’s just so many unknowns there. Would they ever be able to focus on tag team wrestling like we’ve been able to the last few years? Money is not everything for us, I do have a family so I could take care of them but it’s not all about the money, it’s about what we leave behind for wrestling too.”