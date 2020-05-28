wrestling / News

FTR Reportedly At Tonight’s AEW Taping (Spoilers)

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW Dynamite 5-27-20

The newly-arrived FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping, according to a new report. BodySlam.net reports that the team is at tonight’s taping for Dark and next week’s episode of Dynamite after having made their debuts at last night’s Dynamite.

According to the site, the team is not working matches at tonight’s taping but will be doing pre-tapes.

