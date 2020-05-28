wrestling / News
FTR Reportedly At Tonight’s AEW Taping (Spoilers)
The newly-arrived FTR are at tonight’s AEW taping, according to a new report. BodySlam.net reports that the team is at tonight’s taping for Dark and next week’s episode of Dynamite after having made their debuts at last night’s Dynamite.
According to the site, the team is not working matches at tonight’s taping but will be doing pre-tapes.
