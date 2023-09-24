wrestling / News
FTR Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles on Collision
FTR were able to successfully retain the AEW World tag team titles against the Workhorsemen on tonight’s AEW Collision. Dax made JD Drake submit to a sharpshooter in order to get the win. This confirms that their match against Aussie Open at WrestleDream will be for the titles.
FTR have been tag team champions since the April 5th episode of AEW Dynamite. They are in their second reign and have held the belts for 171 days.
