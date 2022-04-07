wrestling / News

FTR Retain ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite FTR Image Credit: AEW

FTR are still your ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions after their match with the Young Bucks on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the Jacksons in the main event of tonight’s show to retain their titles.

The win evens up the score between the two teams at a win apiece. You can check out our reviews of this week’s Dynamite here and here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, FTR, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading