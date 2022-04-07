wrestling / News
FTR Retain ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite
FTR are still your ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions after their match with the Young Bucks on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the Jacksons in the main event of tonight’s show to retain their titles.
The win evens up the score between the two teams at a win apiece. You can check out our reviews of this week’s Dynamite here and here.
Foot on the rope by @CashWheelerFTR after the BTE trigger and the @youngbucks are in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vdcCvSJlnE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
BTE TRIGGER + BIG RIG equals Victory for the champs #FTR @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR as they retain their #ROH and AAA Tag Team Titles! What a match we have just witnessed on an incredible night of action here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zHVi1aQheG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
