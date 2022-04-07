FTR Retain ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite

FTR are still your ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions after their match with the Young Bucks on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the Jacksons in the main event of tonight’s show to retain their titles.

The win evens up the score between the two teams at a win apiece. You can check out our reviews of this week’s Dynamite here and here.

Foot on the rope by @CashWheelerFTR after the BTE trigger and the @youngbucks are in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vdcCvSJlnE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022