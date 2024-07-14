wrestling / News
FTR Return on AEW Collision to Save Tommy Billington from Don Callis Family
July 13, 2024
FTR made their return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, saving Tommy Billington from the Don Callis Family. Billington lost a match to Konosuke Takeshita, but Callis was impressed with his performance. He offered him a spot in the faction but Billington refused. The group then attacked him, which brought out FTR to make the save. They have been out of action since the June 8 episode of Collision.
FTR come to the aid of the Dynamite Kid!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Billingtons22 | @Takesoup | @TheDonCallis | @CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/0VkCyqbOyc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024