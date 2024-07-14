FTR Return on AEW Collision to Save Tommy Billington from Don Callis Family

FTR made their return on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, saving Tommy Billington from the Don Callis Family. Billington lost a match to Konosuke Takeshita, but Callis was impressed with his performance. He offered him a spot in the faction but Billington refused. The group then attacked him, which brought out FTR to make the save. They have been out of action since the June 8 episode of Collision.