FTR Returning Tonight on AEW Dynamite

FTR will be back Dynamite this week for the first time since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood took to Twitter on Wednesday and announced that he and Cash Wheeler will return on tonight’s episode. This will be their first appearance since they were defeated by the Young Bucks for the Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear earlier this month.

Harwood wrote:

“Tonight on #AEWDynamite, we make our return following, what is considered, one of the greatest tag team matches in US history. We’ve done some soul searching. At first, this was business. Now, our business IS personal. Top to bottom, everyone should Fear The Revelation.”

The full announced card for the show is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU

* Hangman Page vs. John Silver

* Will Hobbs vs. TBD

* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Top Flight vs. The Hybrid 2

* AEW World Title Contract Signing Between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega

* FTR make their return