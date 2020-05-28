wrestling / News
FTR, The Former Revival, Debut in AEW On Dynamite (Pics, Video)
The team formerly known as The Revival officially made their AEW debuts on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood came out at the end of the opening match that pitted Young Bucks and Matt Hardy against Private Party and Joey Janela. The end of the match saw The Butcher and The Blade come out and attack the Young Bucks until the team (named as FTR) came into the arena, made like they were going to help attack the Bucks and then turned to attack Butcher and Blade.
You can see pics and video of the post-match segment below. FTR were released from their WWE contracts in April.
WHAT?! #FTR @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR?! #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/YlVj6L4diB
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020
THEY HAVE ARRIVED! @CashWheelerFTR AND @DaxHarwood ARE HERE!!!! #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/1U5qbZeGlZ
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 28, 2020
Just wanna remember this moment forever #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/guYD0w237Q
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020
The time for talk is over!#FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR have arrived!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LIdrOowDno
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020
