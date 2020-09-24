FTR vs. SCU & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a 20 minute “Brush With Greatness” match between FTR and SCU plus more for next week’s Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s show that the AEW World Tag Team Champions will face SCU on the show along with three other matches and an appearance from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The lineup is as follows for next Wednesday’s show:

* 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Britt Baker in action

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley appearing