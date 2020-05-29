wrestling / News
FTR Set For Segment On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
– FTR will addresss their AEW arrival on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Friday evening that the team, who debuted on this week’s episode, will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone.
Dynamite takes place on Wednesday and will air on TNT.
Next week on Dynamite – @tonyschiavone24 will be joined by #FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR in a sit-down interview.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/oEtxEhcYjz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2020
