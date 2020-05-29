wrestling / News

FTR Set For Segment On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW Dynamite

– FTR will addresss their AEW arrival on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Friday evening that the team, who debuted on this week’s episode, will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone.

Dynamite takes place on Wednesday and will air on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, FTR, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading