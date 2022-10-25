wrestling / News
FTR Set to Compete At NJPW Battle Autumn
FTR will be competing at NJPW Battle Autumn, as announced on Monday. The IWGP Tag Team Champions appeared in a new video posted by NJPW announcing that they will be competing at the November 5th show. The two did not hame their opponents but said that they wanted to face the best that NJPW has to offer. It is also not 100% clear whether the Tag Team Championships will be on the line.
The updated card for the show is:
* IWGP US Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo
* NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals: Competitors TBD
* Wild Card Tag Team Match: Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi competing
* FTR vs. TBA
* Aussie Open vs. TBA
FTR hit Osaka!@daxftr and @cashwheelerftr are coming to Battle Autumn November 5!
But who will they face?
Watch Battle Autumn LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/jlkwQ72FqR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Katie Vick Storyline, WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On Raw
- Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax