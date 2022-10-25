FTR Set to Compete At NJPW Battle Autumn

FTR will be competing at NJPW Battle Autumn, as announced on Monday. The IWGP Tag Team Champions appeared in a new video posted by NJPW announcing that they will be competing at the November 5th show. The two did not hame their opponents but said that they wanted to face the best that NJPW has to offer. It is also not 100% clear whether the Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

The updated card for the show is:

* IWGP US Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo

* NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals: Competitors TBD

* Wild Card Tag Team Match: Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi competing

* FTR vs. TBA

* Aussie Open vs. TBA