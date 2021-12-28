FTR Shares Story of Cash Wheeler Wanting to Beat Up a WWE Producer

– During a recent interview with Elite POV, the team of FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) was asked which of them was quicker to lose their temper. Dax Harwood shared a story of getting angry at a WWE producer and waiting half an hour in order to fight him. Eventually, they forgot about it as they waited and stared at the producer the whole time, who was apparently stalling to stay away from FTR. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dax Harwood on Cash Wheeler wanting to fight a producer in WWE: “We were in Greensboro and I walked by this area and I remember, ‘Oh, this is the room where a producer in WWE said something to Cash’ and he got so mad and he came to me and was like, ‘I’m going to fight this guy.’ I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ We both waited and when we got done filming, we were going to beat the shit out of him. He kept filming forever and we were like, ‘Ah, whatever.'”

Wheeler on how long they waited: “We waited for like 30 minutes. I was determined.”

Cash Wheeler on the producer knowing what was coming and stalling to stay away: “He was purposely trying to stay as busy as possible. He knew I was going to kill him.”