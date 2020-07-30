wrestling / News
FTR Sign AEW Contracts, Tag Team Appreciation Night Set For Two Weeks
FTR have officially signed on the dotted line with AEW, and a Tag Team Appreciation Night is set for two weeks from now. During tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler finally signed their contracts in a segment featuring Tony Schiavone, AEW’s chief legal counsel, Arn Anderson, and Hangman Page. You can see the segment below.
The contract signing came after AEW teased such a potential development earlier in the day, with Cash Wheeler pointing out that they weren’t on the official tag team rankings and Tony Khan countering that “you each need to sign your contracts before we can rank you in the top 5.” Wheeler responded that a decision would come today.
In the segment, it was announced that the August 12th episode of Dynamite will be a “Tag Team Appreciation Night.” That episode will also see Chris Jericho battle Orange Cassidy in a rematch of their Fyter Fest bout.
The official contract signing of FTR with a few unique stipulations and a familiar guest joined the party.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ljLbN9kAEU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
