FTR To Speak On This Week’s AEW Collision

FTR will be in the building on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Friday’s Dynamite that the World Tag Team Champions will speak on Saturday’s show. In addition, it was announced that we’ll hear from Miro while Powerhouse Hobbs will compete in a match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

* Ricky Starks addresses his comments from last week

* We’ll hear from FTR

* We’ll hear from Miro