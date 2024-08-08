wrestling / News
FTR Steps In For Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe For AEW Dynamite Due to Travel Issues
Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe had travel issues getting to AEW Dynamite, so FTR took their place. The tag team joined forces with Orange Cassidy to take on RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Roderick Strong on Wednesday night’s show.
The babyfaces picked up the win in the match after combining an Orange Crush and Shatter Machine. This was FTR’s first Dynamite match since late February.
Orange Cassidy joins forces with #FTR to face off against rivals Roderick Strong, RUSH and The Beast Mortos in a Trios Match!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@OrangeCassidy | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @RoderickStrong | @RUSHToroBlanco | @TaurusOriginal pic.twitter.com/hhn0haqwFJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
Orange Shatter Machine! @orangecassidy @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/cUll3XnZJD
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses Challenges Of Accepting Retirement, His WWE Role Changing
- Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed
- Britt Baker Responds to Recent Rumors of Backstage Incident With MJF
- Backstage Notes From Post-SummerSlam Episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai Update