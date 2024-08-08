FTR Steps In For Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe For AEW Dynamite Due to Travel Issues

Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe had travel issues getting to AEW Dynamite, so FTR took their place. The tag team joined forces with Orange Cassidy to take on RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Roderick Strong on Wednesday night’s show.

The babyfaces picked up the win in the match after combining an Orange Crush and Shatter Machine. This was FTR’s first Dynamite match since late February.