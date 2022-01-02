FTR On What It’s Like Working With Sting & Tully Blanchard In AEW, How They Study Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on Elite POV, FTR discussed how they study pro wrestling, what it’s like working with Sting and Tully Blanchard in AEW, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Dax Harwood on how he studies pro wrestling: “It’s embarrassing. It really is embarrassing. Actually, I’ve calmed down a little the last couple of months, but it’s embarrassing how much I watch. The only reason I watch so much is because I feel that if I’m not studying it and someone else is and they’re getting better than me, that really makes me mad because I don’t want anybody better than me or better than us. But also, I love it. I enjoy it. One of my favorite pastimes was me and Cash traveling on the road to house shows and getting in the hotel at 3 AM and waking up at 8 AM and going to a coffee shop and sitting there by myself watching wrestling. It’s just something I enjoy. I think it takes me back to a nostalgic, childhood time. I just love it.

Cash Wheeler: “When it’s done right and it’s good, I could watch it all day. It’s not embarrassing because you’re not watching terrible stuff. You go out of your way to watch some of the best wrestling in the world. That’s understandable. For me, I just put on a show and let it play in the background, and I’ll watch a certain match. If the next match is something that’s skippable for me, I’ll do some chores until I see something I want to watch. It’s more getting ready for a big match where I’ll do cardio and watch it or sit outside and watch a certain match. We’ll send links back and forth to each other. I try to make sure there are days where I don’t think about wrestling as much and just watch sports or movies.”

On what it’s like working with Sting and Tully Blanchard in AEW: “For me, it’s awesome because I’m a huge wrestling fan. It’s awesome wrestling with Sting. But honestly, it’s our time now. When I say we’re living legends, I mean that as a shoot. It’s not just a gimmick. It’s our time now. Sting was in the ring with us. CM Punk was in the ring with us. I take great pride in being able to do what we do. No one else can do it like we can do it. I don’t mean we’re the greatest wrestlers in the world, but there’s no one else in the world that can do the things that Cash and I can do. Those guys, as much as we have the privilege of being in the ring with Sting, a guy that we watched our whole childhood, he also has the privilege of being there with us because we’re freakin’ real good. Getting all that out of the way, the humbleness comes out. Yeah, it’s cool. Having Tully manage us for the last year has been a dream come true. He’s given us a lot of advice on promos and in-ring stuff.

Cash Wheeler: Like Dax was saying, we are really, really good, so it’s their privilege also. But those guys obviously have so much knowledge. The fact they are still giving [to the business] in some way, like Sting did [in our match], or like Arn did a few weeks ago where they are still putting their bodies on the line to go out there and entertain the fans when they don’t really have to, that’s cool for us. But also, having their respect is probably the coolest part for me. Just knowing that when Arn comes up to us, he sees us as people that belong in wrestling. When Sting comes up to us, he holds in high regard as far as our talent in the ring. That’s the coolest thing about it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Elite POV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.