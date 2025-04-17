wrestling / News

FTR Suspended, Fined On AEW Dynamite For Tony Schiavone Attack From Collision

April 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision FTR Image Credit: AEW

FTR have been “suspended and fined” after they attacked Tony Schiavone on this past weekend’s AEW Collision. As noted, FTR went after Schiavone on Saturday’s show and tried to give him a spiked piledrvier, but were stopped by Nigel McGuinness.

Schiavone announced on Dynamite that the tag team have been suspended for one week and fined a week’s pay for their actions.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1912672803200946530

