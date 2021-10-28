wrestling / News
FTR To Take Part In AAA Tapings, Vickie Guerrero Will Manage Them
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that new AAA tag team champions FTR are set to go to Mexico to take part in the company’s upcoming TV tapings on November 4. It was also noted that Tully Blanchard will not be their manager there, but instead it will be Vickie Guerrero. November 4 is the only confirmed date at this time.
They are reportedly looking at having FTR defend against The Lucha Bros and the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico at Triplemania on December 4. However, it’s not a done deal currently.
More Trending Stories
- ROH Announces Hiatus Following Final Battle, Plans to ‘Pivot’ & ‘Reimagine’ Company
- Tony Khan on AEW’s Future Streaming Plans, Will Not Put PPV Events on Ad Supported Streaming
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation