FTR Confirm Alliance With Tully Blanchard
– As seen on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, FTR had Tully Blanchard in their corner as they defeated Private Party. Afterwards, FTR announced in an interview with Alex Marvez that they have officially aligned themselves with Blanchard. After their FTR said their goal is to be the best, and that they’re going to learn from the best, Tully Blanchard. Blanchard said it’s about stepping over that threshold and becoming the best.
Next week on Dynamite, FTR, along with The Natural Nightmares, The Young Bucks, and Best Friends, will take part in a Gauntlet Match will the winning team facing Hangman Page & Kenny Omega at All Out.
