FTR Turn On Cope After Losing Trios Title Match At AEW Dynasty

FTR is done with Cope, assaulting him after they lost their AEW World Trios Championship match at Dynasty. Rated FTR challenged the Death Riders for the titles on Sunday’s show, but the champions walked away with their reign intact.

After the match Cope raised FTR’s hand but when Cash Wheeler turned away, Dax Harwood attacked Cope and hit him with a powerbomb. Wheeler initially protested but then joined in and Cope was hit with a Shatter Machine and several Con-Chair-Tos. Cope was stretchered out.

The Death Riders’ Trio Titles reign stands at 225 days, having won the titles from The Patriarchy in August at All In.