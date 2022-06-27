FTR Retain ROH Tag Team Titles, Win IWGP Tag Titles At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

FTR have added the IWGP World Tag Team Championships to their collection, winning the belts in a winner-takes-all match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated Roppongi Vice and Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb at Sunday’s show to retain their ROH World Tag Team Championships and win the IWGP Tag Titles, and you can see some clips of the match below.

This marks FTR’s first reign with the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, ending United Empire’s second reign at 13 days after they won the titles back at NJPW Dominion. FTR’s ROH World Tag Team Championship reign stands at 85 days.Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.