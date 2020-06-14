WWE News: FTR Would Like to Face The Usos Again, Lacey Evans On Not Being Booked for Backlash, Miz Hypes Strowman Match

– FTR recently took questions on Instagram Live and noted that the feud they had with the Usos was mishandled and they’d love the chance to work with them again.

Dax: “well I think we got to work with everyone we want to but I think that the feud that we had with The Usos was completely mishandled only because It’s tag team and were five foot ten guys from North Carolina with Southern accent, that match that angle are; excuse me… that match that feud could’ve done so much for tag team wrestling in WWE but it never came refreshing and those are two guys that testing our skills against it would’ve been magical, thare was a lot of magic made on the live events and even some of the Raws if you go back and look at those Raws from June of 2019 we had some burn burners with The Usos but they’ll be forgotten because they were never marquee matchups.”

Cash: “So if you Usos are watching when you guys one hundred percent if we ever get the chance to let’s have the match that we know we could’ve.”

– Lacey Evans took to Twitter on Saturday to comment on not being booked for WWE Backlash.

*Looks at schedule for Sunday…..

Loooorrrddddddd. I’m not booked ya nasties. 💅👒

but I will be tuning in to see what’s brought to the table. And yes, ill be tweet tweetin the whole time💅🥃 #EntertainMe #SassySundays #LikeALady #WWEBackLash”

– The Miz hyped up his and John Morrison’s match against Braun Strowman at WWE Backlash on Sunday, noting that it’s better to have two Universal Titles than one.

“Received key art for our billboards after we win at #WWEBacklash Sunday. @wweonfox landscape will change and history will be made. Why have just one Universal Champion when you can have TWO! #BeJealous”