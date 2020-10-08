wrestling / News
FTR vs. Best Friends Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
FTR and Best Friends will do battle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, Best Friends came out after FTR defeated TH2 and said that they will be facing the AEW World Tag Team Champions on next week’s Anniversary Show, with the titles on the line. The match will take place under “A Brush With Greatness” rules, meaning that it has a 20 minute time limit.
The match joins an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer as matches set for the show. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s episode.
Best Friends have some words for FTR #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Beowyh73cc
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020
IT'S OFFICIAL
Next week on our Anniversary episode of Dynamite, It's FTR vs. Best Friends with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line!
WATCH #AEWDyanmite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/SSC8so2w0i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020
