FTR vs. The Outrunners Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

June 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision FTR Outrunners 7-5-25 Image Credit: AEW

FTR and The Outrunners will do battle on next week’s AEW Collision. It was revealed on the special Thursday night show that the two teams will do battle on next week’s show, which returns to its regular Saturday night timeslot.

The match was set up by an in-ring segment between the two where the Outrunners issued the challenge, with Stokely Hathaway accepting on his clients’ behalf.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which is branded AEW Collision 100.

