FTR vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Set For Big Time Wrestling Event

Big Time Wrestling has announced a match between FTR and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their event on January 22. This will be the first time ever the two teams have had a match.

SATURDAY JANUARY 22, 2022 SPARTANBURG SC – Big Time Wrestling returns with a Supercard to The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The fans have demanded it, FTR has demanded it! BTW brings you, for the first time ever, FTR facing the legendary Rock’n’Roll Express to determine who can truly claim tag team supremacy. Plus it’s Winner Take All when Jerry “The King” Lawler puts his crown on the line against George South’s disgusting jacket. BIG Money Matt Hardy returns to battle CW Anderson.

Scotty 2 Hotty returns to the ring after a 5 year absence and Brock Anderson makes his BTW debut accompanied by his father The Enforcer Arn Anderson. Plus The Total Package Lex Luger, NWA Legend Magnum TA and all the stars of Big Time Wrestling. Photos and autographs 5:30PM-7:30PM. Belltime 7:30PM.