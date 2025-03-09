wrestling / News

FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a rematch between FTR and the Undisputed Kingdom for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated FTR on last week’s episode, but not before a false finish early in the match. FTR thought they won, but O’Reilly’s foot was on the rope. Now, they’ll get another shot.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading