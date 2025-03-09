FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom Rematch Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a rematch between FTR and the Undisputed Kingdom for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated FTR on last week’s episode, but not before a false finish early in the match. FTR thought they won, but O’Reilly’s foot was on the rope. Now, they’ll get another shot.

NEXT SATURDAY, 3/15!#AEWCollision

Las Vegas, NV

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @tntdrama + @SportsOnMax FTR vs Undisputed Kingdom The rematch has been signed! FTR (@DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR) get another shot at Undisputed Kingdom's @RoderickStrong + @KORCombat NEXT SATURDAY in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/NA8d6vzJs4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2025