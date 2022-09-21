FTR On Why They Aren’t Worried About Rankings Or Match Ratings

FTR don’t stress where they’re ranked or how many stars their matches get, and they recently explained why. The AEW tag team spoke with the Ringer Wrestling Show for an interview and were asked by the hosts if they think about where people rank them and such. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

Wheeler on FTR’s place in the conversation of the best tag teams: “I mean, no one’s gonna convince me otherwise that we’re not the best tag team on the planet. So anything that doesn’t have us at the top of the list, I’m gonna discredit. Really, I think it’s nice to get accolades, it’s nice to hear people enjoy what you do and they appreciate what you do. But at the end of the day, like I don’t ever go into my match thinking about how I’m gonna get that approval. I don’t think about how it’s gonna be received by critics. I think about what I care about and what makes me feel something, and what I you know, perceive to be making realism in wrestling as believable as possible. And that’s kind of what I follow. So yeah, it’s cool, especially now getting into discussions about where we rank on the all-time list and stuff like that. It’s something to be proud of. But at the end of the day, you’re never gonna convince me we’re not the absolute best.”

Harwood on not worrying about rankings or ratings: “I mean, if we were worried about rankings, we would be tag team champions right now. We’ve been number one in AEW since [April]. For the love of god, Tony, give us a shot! The thing is with that and the rankings and stuff and people saying we’re the greatest of all time or the greatest right now, or we’re the f**king worst of all time, and all that is subjective and that’s cool. But the win for me is whenever Bret Hart texts me, or Randy Orton texts me. Or Edge, or Arn Anderson, or any of these guys text me that I look up and say, ‘That was a f**king classic.’”

