– Ahead of last night’s AEW Collision, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) spoke to DAZN Wrestling and discussed their relationship with CM Punk, explaining how Punk has helped AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dax Harwood on CM Punk: “I think that Punk is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You look at his track record, his resume, and the things that he’s done in professional wrestling, especially when the business at one point was completely against him and what he represented and who he was, and he made a name for himself and became one of the biggest stars our industry’s ever seen … [AEW] having, in my opinion, … up there with Roman Reigns, the biggest name in professional wrestling today only helps everybody else and the company because it’s bringing more eyeballs to the product. He also has something to prove. I don’t think he’s come back just for nostalgia as a nostalgia act. I think he’s come back to reclaim his spot as the ‘best in the world.'”

Cash Wheeler on Punk wanting to help elevate younger talent: “He has these young guys that he wants to help elevate. That’s his goal. So, I think it’s just going to help the locker room all around to have him be here.”

On last night’s AEW Collision, FTR teamed with CM Punk in a losing effort against the House of Black for the AEW Trios Titles.