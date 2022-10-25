– During a press conference today, Lucha Libre AAA announced that FTR will defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and Dralistico in December at Noche de Campeones. The event is scheduled for December 28 in Acapulco, Mexico at the Arena GNP Seguros. You can see the press conference and announcement below.

England

US

Japan

Mexico

WORLD Tag Team Champions! #FTR 9x 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/5rvQs1ZSrh — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 25, 2022