FTR Will Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Dragon Lee & Dralistico at Noche de Campeones

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA - FTR vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico December 28 Image Credit: AAA

– During a press conference today, Lucha Libre AAA announced that FTR will defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and Dralistico in December at Noche de Campeones. The event is scheduled for December 28 in Acapulco, Mexico at the Arena GNP Seguros. You can see the press conference and announcement below.

