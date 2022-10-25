wrestling / News
FTR Will Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Dragon Lee & Dralistico at Noche de Campeones
– During a press conference today, Lucha Libre AAA announced that FTR will defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and Dralistico in December at Noche de Campeones. The event is scheduled for December 28 in Acapulco, Mexico at the Arena GNP Seguros. You can see the press conference and announcement below.
WORLD Tag Team Champions! #FTR 9x 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/5rvQs1ZSrh
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 25, 2022
Llega la lucha por el Campeonato de parejas AAA. 💪🤩@dragonlee95 @DRALISTICO_LFI 🆚 @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR#NocheDeCampeonesAAA con el cierre de la Gira #30AniversarioAAA en la @ArenaGNPSeguros de Acapulco. 🤩
👇 🔴 EN VIVO, aquí. 👇https://t.co/NXVfEGf9hU pic.twitter.com/0rmxEuIypx
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 25, 2022
