FTR Win AAA Tag Team Titles On Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)

It wasn’t announced who the Lucha Bros would be defending the AAA Tag Team titles against on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was simply said that they would be ‘friends’ of Andrade el Idolo. Las Super Ranas were introduced on the episode and CM Punk deduced on commentary that it was pretty clearly FTR. After some interference from Tully Blanchard, the team captured the belts from Penta El Zero M and Fenix.

This marks the first reign for FTR. It ends the second reign of the Lucha Bros, who have held the belts since June 16, 2019 for a total of 853 days. The Luchas previously beat the Young Bucks in Mexico for them. You can follow along with our live Dynamite coverage here.

The close friends of @AndradeElIdolo to challenge #LuchaBros for the @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles…Las Super Ranas??? Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gbfMzNfBET — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

No one was fooled…it's #FTR under the masks – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/DHTTiPdjLw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021