FTR Win World Tag Team Championships On AEW Dynamite

FTR look to be staying with AEW, as they won the World Tag Team Championships on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the Gunns to capture the championships. The stipulation of the match would have seen FTR forced to leave AEW if they lost the match.

FTR’s contracts have been reported as up this month, and Harwood said recently that they had made a decision on their future that they would be announcing soon.

The win marks FTR’s second run with the titles, having previously held them from September to November of 2020. The Gunns’ reign ends at 57 days, having won the titles from Swerve In Our Glory at AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night on February 8th.

With their careers at #AEW on the line, #FTR will challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gywTyqmU1w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023