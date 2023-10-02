wrestling / News

FTR Retain World Tag Team Titles Against Aussie Open At AEW WrestleDream

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

FTR picked up a win over Aussie Open to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the former ROH World Tag Team Champions to retain their titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see highlights from the match below.

FTR’s title reign now stands at 180 days, having won the titles from The Gunns at the April 5th episode of Dynamite. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.

