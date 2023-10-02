wrestling / News
FTR Retain World Tag Team Titles Against Aussie Open At AEW WrestleDream
FTR picked up a win over Aussie Open to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the former ROH World Tag Team Champions to retain their titles at Sunday’s PPV. You can see highlights from the match below.
FTR’s title reign now stands at 180 days, having won the titles from The Gunns at the April 5th episode of Dynamite. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
Dax And Davis are Choppin' each other down!
#AussieOpen just went SPINE2SPINE!
TWICE!
TWICE!
Incredible tandem offense from #AussieOpen!
Cash Wheeler desperately needs to make the tag to Dax!
Dax. Harwood.
#AussieOpen: Tag Team Specialists!
CRESCENT KICK DOOMSDAY DEVICE!
It's main event time as the TNT Championship is on the line as the champion, Christian Cage untraditionally enters the match first.
It's main event time as the TNT Championship is on the line as the champion, Christian Cage untraditionally enters the match first.
