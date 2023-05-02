FTR On If WrestleMania Signaled a New Focus on Tag Wrestling In WWE

A Tag Team Title match main evented WrestleMania 39 night one, and FTR has weighed in on whether it may signal a new focus on tag teams in WWE. FTR spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling over WrestleMania weekend and during the interview, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were asked if the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos match might hint toward a focus on tag team wrestling in WWE that hasn’t been seen in a while. Below are some highlights from FTR:

Dax on the possibility: “Yeah, I think it all depends. I mean, it absolutely could that could be the catalyst to set it off. But it all depends on one man, in that company at least. And if Monday comes around and he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t care about it anymore,’ then it’s gonna trickle down. Because what happened was like, if you look back at wrestling — tag team wrestling in particular — after the Hardys, Dudleys, and Edge & Christian until just recently, there were no real tag teams because all he did was prioritize singles wrestling. So the two wrestlers, the tag teams would only do their stuff. They would tag in, one guy would do all his stuff, tag in, he’d do his stuff. And so there was no tag team psychology. And then two 5’10” Southerners came along in 2015 and we said, ‘We don’t want — we will have no selfish ambition. Let’s work together, let’s make the hope spots mean something instead of it being a chin lock, fight up, three elbows, big huge pretty move from a heel, you know what I’m saying? So it all depends on, for that company, one man. And if he does prioritize tag team wrestling, then it will allow that whole genre to shoot up.”

Cash on the importance of follow-up: “So I like to hope that it will be the catalyst. I like to hope that it could be like the jumping off point for tag team wrestling to really get the spotlight that it deserves and the dedication. I feel like as far as other teams that have been built and developed and cultivated, there’s not a ton right now. So it depends… huge for tag team wrestling, but it also depends on how they follow it up after that. Because — and I hope that this doesn’t come out wrong. If it does, I mean it does, whatever. So all four guys — both Usos, Sami, Kevin, all extremely talented guys. They deserve a spotlight. But the majority of the story built has been around Roman. And Sami was added in there, and it was a lot of Sammy and Roman. And of course the Usos and Kevin and all them had some great moments too. But I hope that it doesn’t lose focus once the Roman aspect has run its course, if that makes sense. The Bloodline with Sammy and Kevin, that story I imagine is close to its end. So once it does, I hope that the Usos, I hope Sami and Kevin still are featured prominently at main event scenes and get to do more stuff with tag team wrestling. That’s my hope.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WhatCulture with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.