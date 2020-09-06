AEW News: FTR Takes Shot At WWE Over Third Party Platform Edict, Santana & Ortiz Promo, All Out Post-Show

– After defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out tonight, FTR and Tully Blanchard discussed how they won the last minute of the match and dug deep, noting that they did it in 130 degree heat and that while they may not be pretty, they did it their way, the ugly way, and are now the AEW World Tag Team Champions. They talk the talk and walk the walk. They also took a shot at WWE’s policy of not allowing their wrestlers to use third party platforms like Cameo and Twitch, noting that they are now going to go get a Cameo and sign up for Twitch.

– After AEW All Out, Santina & Ortiz expressed their frustrations with not winning the Casino Battle Royale tonight, and warned the Best Friends that while they like their heart, they better bring it every time and that they will show them the men that they are.

– Below is the All Out post-show featuring Tony Schiavone reacting to the PPV.