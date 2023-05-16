– During a recent appearance at Monopoly Events’ For the Love of Wrestling show, FTR’s Cash Wheeler had high prainse for the in-ring skills of Mercedes Mone and Bayley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cash Wheeler on Bayley and Mercedes Mone: “I think that Bayley and Mercedes both have been some of the best wrestlers — not just women wrestlers — some of the best wrestlers on the planet over the past five, six, seven, eight years, whatever. And the fact that somebody like that says that they study us to get better is… I don’t understand it. It doesn’t compute in my brain.”

On how good they are: “There’s a f*** ton of people, male and female, who couldn’t lace their boots.”