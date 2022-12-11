– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match.

Dax Harwood wrote in the tweet, “Sitting in first class with all these businessmen, 5 knots on my forehead LFG.” You can check out the photo he shared below: