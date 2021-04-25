wrestling / News
FTR’s Dax Harwood Takes Exception to AEW Claim of ‘Greatest Tag Team Match of All Time’
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Yesterday, the AEW Twitter account noted a clip from The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page from AEW Revolution being the “greatest tag team match of all time.” However, FTR and Pinnacle member Dax Harwood has taken exception to that claim.
Harwood tweeted in response, “Lol. Toronto says hello.” He’s referring to The Revival vs. DIY in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT tag team titles at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016. You can view that exchange below.
Lol. Toronto says hello. https://t.co/46qQseu2ev
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 25, 2021
The greatest tag team match of all time https://t.co/BC7fgJokrG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations
- Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release