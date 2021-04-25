FTR’s Dax Harwood Takes Exception to AEW Claim of ‘Greatest Tag Team Match of All Time’

– Yesterday, the AEW Twitter account noted a clip from The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page from AEW Revolution being the “greatest tag team match of all time.” However, FTR and Pinnacle member Dax Harwood has taken exception to that claim.

Harwood tweeted in response, “Lol. Toronto says hello.” He’s referring to The Revival vs. DIY in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT tag team titles at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016. You can view that exchange below.