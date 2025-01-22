FTR’s Dax Harwood Teases That It’s Time for Another Tag Title Run

– In a post on his social media, FTR’s Dax Harwood teased that it’s time for FTR to get back at it for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood wrote, “Been good soldiers too long. Time to get back at it.” You can view his tweet below.

The AEW Tag Team Titles are currently held by Private Party. On last Saturday’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, FTR, Cope, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs successfully teamed up against The Death Riders and The Learning Tree in a 12-man tag team bout.