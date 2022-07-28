FTW Championship Changes Hands On AEW Dynamite

We have a new FTW Champion following this week’s AEW Dynamite. HOOK defeated Ricky Starks on tonight’s show to capture the title. Starks had defeated Danhausen in a scheduled match on tonight’s show, after which he got on the microphone and said that he wanted another challenger.

That brought out HOOK, who quickly defeated Starks with the Tazmission to win the title. You can see some clips from the matches below.

The win marks HOOK’s first title win in AEW and ends Starks’ reign at 379 days. Starks defeated Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 on July 14th, 2021 to win the title.