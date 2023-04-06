wrestling / News
FTW Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an FTW Championship match for this week’s episode of Rampage. AEW announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that the followikng matches will take place on Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* FTW Championship: HOOK vs. Ethan Page
* Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* The Acclaimed, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. TBA
* Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty
* Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie sit-down interview
* Swerve Strickland announcement
