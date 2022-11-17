FTW Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage including an FTW Championship match and more. You can see the updated card below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty

* AEW World Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita

* Athena vs. Madison Rayne