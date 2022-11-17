wrestling / News
FTW Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage including an FTW Championship match and more. You can see the updated card below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty
* AEW World Eliminator Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita
* Athena vs. Madison Rayne
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Addresses Potential Meaning of ‘Delete The Elite’ Segments
- MJF Says He Can Bring Stability To AEW World Title, Hasn’t Signed A Contract Extension
- Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
- Note On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars