FTW Title Defense & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Brian Cage defending the FTW Title. The company has announced that Cage will defend the title against Will Hobbs. In addition, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will face off with Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico).

The two matches join the previously-announced Dog Collar match with Brodie Lee defending the TNT Championship against Cody, asd well as Jericho’s 30 year celebration. The show airs next Wednesday on TNT.