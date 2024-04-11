FTW Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of the Belts X

HOOK will put the FTW Championship on the line at AEW Battle Of the Belts X. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night that HOOK will defend his title against Shane Taylor on Saturday’s post-Collision special.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night immediately after Collision on TNT, is:

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Shane Taylor