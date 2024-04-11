wrestling / News
FTW Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of the Belts X
HOOK will put the FTW Championship on the line at AEW Battle Of the Belts X. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night that HOOK will defend his title against Shane Taylor on Saturday’s post-Collision special.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night immediately after Collision on TNT, is:
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Shane Taylor
This Saturday, 4/13
Highland Heights, KY
Saturday Night #AEWBOTB
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT
FTW Title Match@730hook vs @shane216taylor
After STP scored the win tonight on #AEWDynamite, Shane Taylor will challenge FTW Champion HOOK live at AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/BWGvsnoEly
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024
