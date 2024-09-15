wrestling / News
FTW Title Match Announced For AEW Grand Slam
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, an FTW title match was announced for AEW Grand Slam in New York. HOOK will defend his title against Roderick Strong. Here’s the updated lineup for the show, which happens at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher
* Winner Gets AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (if Danielson is cleared)
