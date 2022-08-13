wrestling / News
FTW Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
August 12, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced an FTW Championship and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs next Friday on TNT:
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:Swerve in our Glory vs. Private Party
* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match:Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. The TrustBusters
A simple response to Tony Schiavone’s question about the #FTW Championship Open Challenge, incites #TheReality Zack Clayton to answer. Tune in to #AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/v6O2JS4koL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
- Backstage Rumor on Potential WWE Return for Bray Wyatt
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now