FTW Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an FTW Championship and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following bouts are set for next week’s show, which airs next Friday on TNT:

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Zack Clayton
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:Swerve in our Glory vs. Private Party
* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match:Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. The TrustBusters

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

