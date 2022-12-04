Fuego Del Sol Weighs In On Possible ROH TV Show, Excited For AEW & ROH In the Next Year

Fuego Del Sol is looking forward to a potential ROH television show and recently discussed how it could help the AEW and ROH roster. Del Sol was a guest on the AJ Awesome Show and talked about the potential series, which Tony Khan has said he is still in discussions for. You can check out some highlights from Del Sol’s conversation below (per Wrestling Inc):

On a possible ROH TV show: “I feel like that will open up the door for a lot more guys to have a lot more opportunities to show what we have. The AEW roster is stacked right now, we have so many great guys. Guys are chomping at the bit for any bit of TV time and match time that they can get.”

On looking forward to the next year for ROH and AEW: “For us to develop and go forward, I can’t wait to see what the next year holds for AEW and ROH together because I think it’s going to help shape wrestling in a different way and we’re going to see a lot more stories. It’s a credit to the roster that we have developed, incredible guys, veteran guys that have been doing it for nearly 30 years when you look at a guy like Chris Jericho.”