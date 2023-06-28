– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former AEW wrestler Fuego del Sol discussed his recent AEW exit and more. Below are some highlights:

Fuego del Sol on struggling for TV time on a giant roster: “Listen, me and Kenny have been butting heads for a long time. you know? We’re both born on October 16th and I was like my graphic needs to be put up. No love. Even before I got injured I wasn’t being used as often and we have an incredible roster. It’s a giant roster. You know, when you have guys at the top struggling and fighting for moments and TV time, you know, it’s knowing that you might get lost in the shuffle. Wrestling is a rollercoaster ride, there’s ups and there’s downs. But the more down you are, the more you start to realize you got to switch things up. You got to try some things.”

On being thankful AEW paid him through his injury: “When you’re not being used, your mind goes crazy in a lot of ways. You want to be better and so I was trying to take more indie dates to stay on top. So just in case my number got called. I would be ready but all also in the back of my mind, I was preparing that, hey, my contract is coming up. So if this is the way they want to go, I have to prepare myself and unfortunately, I got injured. Luckily, you know, I was under a deal where my contract, they paid me throughout my injury and I’m very thankful for that.”

On not having any bitter feelings about AEW: “Absolutely. Very respectful, very professional. All the credit to AEW. I have no ill will. Nothing bitter to say about them. I could would’ve, could’ve, should’ve all day long about character stuff or this, that and the other. But at the end of the day, it’s a business, and if, at this time, they feel like they can do business without me, then I’ll go and try to do business without them as well. It’s all good. There’s ebbs and flows, I understand the situation. I wish I could have done more. Of course, I feel like some people are fine in certain situations.”

On aspiring for more in wrestling: “But I’ve always aspired for more in wrestling, I’ve always aspired to move up the card, I’ve always aspired to create bigger moments, get bigger matches. If that’s not the direction they wanted to move in, at the time, I understand completely. I feel like I have a lot left to prove, I have a lot left to show. I wish I could have done more. Like I said earlier, I am very confident I can do it all. I could have been a manager, I could have gotten a tag team, I could have gotten a group. I could have done babyface, I could do heel. Over time, I hope to flex those muscles a little bit more, especially on Indies and wherever I may end up down the line on TV.”