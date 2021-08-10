Fuego Del Sol On Potentially Signing With AEW, Whether He’d Consider Offer From WWE

AEW Dark regular Fuego Del Sol was recently interviewed on the World Class Cast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including potentially signing with AEW and possibly considering an offer from WWE. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Fuego Del Sol on fans calling for AEW to sign him: “It really comes down to one man who is not completely sold on me just yet. The longer they hold it off, the more over it’s going to make me. The reason I’m over is because I’m not signed. The people love me so much that they want to see me get the credit I deserve.”

On his future goals in wrestling if he’s not signed by AEW: “The goals of people have changed. A lot of wrestlers coming up — I’m a free agent and unsigned, if WWE offered me something, I would have to take that in consideration, but the goal right now is to get signed by AEW, not to get signed by WWE. There is a goal change for Indie wrestlers. (AEW) helped over 100 wrestlers during the pandemic get work and give them exposure, give them a platform, and make a little bit of money. It’s good money when you wrestle for AEW. I can’t say enough good things and how much they capitalize.”